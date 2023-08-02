Fuji Media Holdings (FJTNF) Price Target Increased by 9.55% to 10.69

The average one-year price target for Fuji Media Holdings (OTC:FJTNF) has been revised to 10.69 / share. This is an increase of 9.55% from the prior estimate of 9.76 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.92 to a high of 14.48 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.82% from the latest reported closing price of 11.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Media Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FJTNF is 0.06%, an increase of 1.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.05% to 6,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 1,011K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,045K shares, representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 6.89% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 952K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 1.57% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 597K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 557K shares, representing an increase of 6.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 19.06% over the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 579K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 488K shares, representing an increase of 15.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 13.27% over the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 394K shares, representing a decrease of 6.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 3.87% over the last quarter.

