Fuji Media Holdings (FJTNF) Price Target Increased by 8.96% to 11.92

The average one-year price target for Fuji Media Holdings (OTC:FJTNF) has been revised to 11.92 / share. This is an increase of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 10.94 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.98 to a high of 14.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.42% from the latest reported closing price of 11.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Media Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FJTNF is 0.06%, an increase of 18.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 6,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FJTNF / Fuji Media Holdings Inc Shares Held by Institutions

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 15.83% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 952K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 597K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 356K shares. No change in the last quarter.

