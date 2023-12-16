Fuji Media Holdings (FJTNF) Price Target Increased by 8.96% to 11.92

The average one-year price target for Fuji Media Holdings (OTC:FJTNF) has been revised to 11.92 / share. This is an increase of 8.96% from the prior estimate of 10.94 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.98 to a high of 14.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.42% from the latest reported closing price of 11.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Media Holdings. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FJTNF is 0.06%, an increase of 18.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 6,330K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 15.83% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 952K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 597K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BISMX - Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 369K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FJTNF by 1.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 356K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.