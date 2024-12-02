News & Insights

Fuji Media Holdings Announces Strategic Stock Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 02:04 am EST

Fuji Media Holdings (JP:4676) has released an update.

Fuji Media Holdings has announced the repurchase of 919,300 shares totaling JPY 1.5 billion through market transactions at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in November 2024. This move is part of a larger strategy approved by the board to buy back up to 10 million shares by March 2025, demonstrating the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

