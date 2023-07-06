Fuji Kyuko (TYO:9010) Price Target Decreased by 5.88% to 6,528.00

The average one-year price target for Fuji Kyuko (TYO:9010) has been revised to 6,528.00 / share. This is an decrease of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 6,936.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6,060.00 to a high of 7,140.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.16% from the latest reported closing price of 5,620.00 / share.

Fuji Kyuko Maintains 0.21% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.21%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Kyuko. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9010 is 0.01%, an increase of 21.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 1,143K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 309K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9010 by 12.21% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 175K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9010 by 15.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 111K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96K shares, representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9010 by 9.99% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 80K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares, representing an increase of 13.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9010 by 27.74% over the last quarter.

