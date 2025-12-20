Fuji Electric Co., - Depositary Receipt (FELTY) Price Target Increased by 23.98% to 20.48

The average one-year price target for Fuji Electric Co., - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:FELTY) has been revised to $20.48 / share. This is an increase of 23.98% from the prior estimate of $16.52 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -$3.40 to a high of $37.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.48% from the latest reported closing price of $15.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Electric Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FELTY is 0.00%, an increase of 1,259.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 36.10% to 8K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rhumbline Advisers holds 6K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 37.92% over the last quarter.

GAMMA Investing holds 2K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 90.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 1,333.85% over the last quarter.

Salomon & Ludwin holds 1K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 98.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 6,826.80% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 0K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 28.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 105.80% over the last quarter.

ENDW - Cambria Endowment Style ETF holds 0K shares.

