Fuji Electric - ADR (FELTY) Price Target Increased by 8.84% to 20.28

The average one-year price target for Fuji Electric - ADR (OTC:FELTY) has been revised to 20.28 / share. This is an increase of 8.84% from the prior estimate of 18.63 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.54 to a high of 26.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 103.57% from the latest reported closing price of 9.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Electric - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FELTY is 0.04%, an increase of 7.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.90% to 343K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 174K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 112K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares, representing an increase of 4.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 13.16% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 0.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 11.95% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 17.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 18.29% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 13.01% over the last quarter.

