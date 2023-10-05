Fuji Electric - ADR (FELTY) Price Target Increased by 23.28% to 17.25

The average one-year price target for Fuji Electric - ADR (OTC:FELTY) has been revised to 17.25 / share. This is an increase of 23.28% from the prior estimate of 13.99 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.36 to a high of 23.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.74% from the latest reported closing price of 11.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Electric - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FELTY is 0.04%, an increase of 9.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 341K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 174K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing a decrease of 12.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 4.78% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing an increase of 23.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 39.00% over the last quarter.

JOHN HANCOCK VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 5.70% over the last quarter.

JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 7.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 13.01% over the last quarter.

