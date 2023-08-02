Fuji Electric - ADR (FELTY) Price Target Decreased by 12.78% to 16.72

The average one-year price target for Fuji Electric - ADR (OTC:FELTY) has been revised to 16.72 / share. This is an decrease of 12.78% from the prior estimate of 19.17 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.08 to a high of 23.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 56.24% from the latest reported closing price of 10.70 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuji Electric - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FELTY is 0.03%, a decrease of 35.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.29% to 349K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 174K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing an increase of 8.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 5.07% over the last quarter.
QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 120K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing an increase of 30.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 42.79% over the last quarter.
JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 2.86% over the last quarter.
John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 16K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 9.21% over the last quarter.
JHMD - John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FELTY by 2.92% over the last quarter.
