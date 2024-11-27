Fuji Die Co. Revises Financial Forecast Amid Sales Decline

FUJI DIE Co (JP:6167) has released an update.
Fuji Die Co. Ltd. has reported a shortfall in its financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, attributing the decline to inventory adjustments in the automotive sector and China’s prolonged economic slowdown. As a result, the company has revised its full-year forecast, anticipating a gradual recovery in sales for the second half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Despite efforts to cut costs, the company’s profits fell significantly below initial expectations.
