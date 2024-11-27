News & Insights

Stocks

Fuji Die Co. Reports Mixed Interim Financial Results

November 27, 2024 — 10:23 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FUJI DIE Co (JP:6167) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fuji Die Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, but experienced declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the same period last year. The company has also adjusted its full-year financial forecast, reflecting anticipated challenges in profitability. Despite these challenges, Fuji Die remains committed to enhancing shareholder value with a projected increase in dividends.

For further insights into JP:6167 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.