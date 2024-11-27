Fuji Die Co. Reports Mixed Interim Financial Results

FUJI DIE Co (JP:6167) has released an update.
Fuji Die Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the six months ending September 30, 2024, but experienced declines in operating and ordinary profits compared to the same period last year. The company has also adjusted its full-year financial forecast, reflecting anticipated challenges in profitability. Despite these challenges, Fuji Die remains committed to enhancing shareholder value with a projected increase in dividends.
