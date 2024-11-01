News & Insights

Fuji Corporation Shows Strong First Half Performance

November 01, 2024

Fuji Corporation Limited (JP:8860) has released an update.

Fuji Corporation Limited reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2024, with net sales increasing by 13.9% and profit attributable to owners rising by 61.3% compared to the same period last year. The company aims to sustain growth with a projected modest increase in net sales and operating profit for the full fiscal year ending March 2025.

