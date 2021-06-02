FUJHY Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Fuji Heavy Inds Ltd (Symbol: FUJHY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.91, changing hands as high as $10.08 per share. Fuji Heavy Inds Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUJHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUJHY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.95 per share, with $12.485 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.