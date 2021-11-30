FUJHY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fuji Heavy Inds Ltd (Symbol: FUJHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.68, changing hands as low as $9.30 per share. Fuji Heavy Inds Ltd shares are currently trading off about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FUJHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FUJHY's low point in its 52 week range is $8.92 per share, with $10.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.34.

