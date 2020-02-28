Fugro pulls high-yield bond

By Eleanor Duncan

LONDON, Feb 28 (IFR) - Marine survey company Fugro has decided to pull its planned offering of €500m senior secured notes due to "adverse market conditions", according to a release from the company.

As a result, Fugro's existing €575m revolving credit facility will remain in place. In addition the repurchase of the repurchase of the convertible bonds "will not take place at this time", the company said.

The company had said earlier that a new €200m 4.5-year revolving credit facility and the repurchase were subject to the completion of the bond sale.

It's the first bond to be pulled in European high-yield this year, according to an analyst.

Dutch company Fugro had been marketing the €500m 5NC2 bond in a four-day roadshow that kicked off on Monday. The company said in a release that it had pre-sounded certain investors on the deal.

Global coordinators were Credit Suisse (B&D), ING, Jefferies and Rabobank. BNP Paribas and HSBC are bookrunners.

Most of Fugro's business is in offshore geological surveys for the oil and gas and wind industries.

"It's basically a survey company driven by oil prices and infra spend," said one investor attending the roadshow.

But with the oil price falling sharply - Brent futures were bid at US$51 on Friday, compared with US$59 the week before - the company decided to withdraw from the market.

Some investors were anticipating the decision. "Fugro has probably picked the worst week to come to market," said a second investor, while the roadshow was taking place. "I'm surprised they haven't pulled it."

Around half of Fugro's revenues are exposed to oil and gas, he said.

"Fugro has a history of fairly thin cash generation, the outlook for oil and gas demand doesn't seem great, and coronavirus could cause delays to projects and their order book," said the investor.

"I'm not sure how many people are looking to add this type of risk."

A lead had defended the decision to market the company to investors. "The main thing is to get people up to date with the credit as Fugro is a new issuer in the market," said the banker.

"They've diversified their business from oil and gas, and are not super impacted on the coronavirus side."

Around 52% of Fugro's revenues are now generated from the oil and gas sector, down from 78% in 2014. It has expanded into markets including offshore wind.

Fugro, which is still recovering from the collapse of oil prices in 2014-15, has been assigned ratings of B2/B/B. Over the past three years, it has cut its workforce by more than 20% and has sold some non-core assets, according to S&P.

The company's target is to reduce net leverage below 1.5x, down from 3.6x.

(Reporting by Eleanor Duncan, editing by Alex Chambers)

((Eleanor.Duncan@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 5016;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.