Fugro (AMS:FUR) Price Target Increased by 8.28% to 19.11

The average one-year price target for Fugro (AMS:FUR) has been revised to 19.11 / share. This is an increase of 8.28% from the prior estimate of 17.65 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 25.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.51% from the latest reported closing price of 14.53 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,480K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 992K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,010K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 1.44% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 863K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 1.36% over the last quarter.

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 714K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 5.77% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 665K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 13.36% over the last quarter.

