Fugro (AMS:FUR) Price Target Increased by 7.04% to 19.72

The average one-year price target for Fugro (AMS:FUR) has been revised to 19.72 / share. This is an increase of 7.04% from the prior estimate of 18.42 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.14% from the latest reported closing price of 15.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fugro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUR is 0.20%, an increase of 40.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.46% to 11,311K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,480K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 979K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 992K shares, representing a decrease of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 19.60% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 883K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 20.17% over the last quarter.

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 714K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares, representing an increase of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 5.77% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 665K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing an increase of 4.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 13.36% over the last quarter.

