Fugro (AMS:FUR) Price Target Increased by 10.09% to 21.79

The average one-year price target for Fugro (AMS:FUR) has been revised to 21.79 / share. This is an increase of 10.09% from the prior estimate of 19.80 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.68 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.04% from the latest reported closing price of 16.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 71 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fugro. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FUR is 0.21%, an increase of 12.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 11,447K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,495K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing an increase of 1.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 20.67% over the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 979K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 883K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 863K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 20.17% over the last quarter.

RAIIX - Rainier International Discovery Series Class I holds 714K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 637K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing a decrease of 4.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FUR by 20.23% over the last quarter.

