Fufeng Group Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Fufeng Group Limited (HK:0546) has released an update.

Fufeng Group Limited’s AGM, held on May 30, 2024, concluded with shareholders overwhelmingly supporting all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, executive director re-elections, and dividend approvals. Votes in favor exceeded 85% for all resolutions, with the final and special final dividends for 2023 receiving unanimous support. The meeting, with a total of over 2.5 billion shares eligible for voting, was scrutinized by Tricor Investor Services Limited in Hong Kong.

For further insights into HK:0546 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.