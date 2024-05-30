News & Insights

Fufeng Group Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 30, 2024 — 07:41 am EDT

Fufeng Group Limited (HK:0546) has released an update.

Fufeng Group Limited’s AGM, held on May 30, 2024, concluded with shareholders overwhelmingly supporting all proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, executive director re-elections, and dividend approvals. Votes in favor exceeded 85% for all resolutions, with the final and special final dividends for 2023 receiving unanimous support. The meeting, with a total of over 2.5 billion shares eligible for voting, was scrutinized by Tricor Investor Services Limited in Hong Kong.

