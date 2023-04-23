Fufeng Group (HKHKSZ:546) Price Target Decreased by 14.52% to 5.92

The average one-year price target for Fufeng Group (HKHKSZ:546) has been revised to 5.92 / share. This is an decrease of 14.52% from the prior estimate of 6.92 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.86 to a high of 6.09 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.85% from the latest reported closing price of 4.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fufeng Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 15.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 546 is 0.13%, a decrease of 3.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.51% to 141,998K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,613K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,196K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 546 by 13.25% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,963K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,674K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 16,529K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 546 by 13.51% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 12,979K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,454K shares, representing an increase of 34.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 546 by 60.20% over the last quarter.

