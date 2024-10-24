News & Insights

FuelPositive Corp. Unveils New Strategic Leadership

October 24, 2024 — 08:03 pm EDT

FuelPositive Corp. (TSE:NHHH) has released an update.

FuelPositive Corporation announces a new board of directors poised to lead the company towards significant growth and global impact in agriculture and energy. The board members bring a wealth of expertise in sustainability and innovation, aligning with FuelPositive’s mission to advance clean solutions. This strategic transition is expected to provide exceptional value for shareholders and empower underserved communities with energy independence and food security.

