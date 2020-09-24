Fueling the Next Generation of Markets

Over the last six months, market infrastructures have been put to the test in more ways than one. The global pandemic forced markets into remote operations. Unprecedented volatility brought record volumes, and various parts of the capital markets ecosystem have been challenged by capacity and legacy infrastructure constraints. Increased margin calls have led to operational bottlenecks, illustrating the need for more elasticity and agile infrastructure. Given this environment, Nasdaq’s Magnus Haglind, head of product management for Market Technology, believes there has never been a more critical time in history to shore up our infrastructure for the future, evaluate more elastic methods for computing power and strengthen our focus on resiliency.

At this year’s virtual Technology of the Future (ToF) conference, Haglind emphasized that marketplaces exist to illuminate opportunities for capital formation and growth, and, in order to do this properly, we cannot let our focus on fair, transparent price discovery, high-quality execution and robust risk management wane.

Many of the business trends and challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic are not new, but rather an acceleration of the trends that have been in flight the last 12-18 months. From a market structure perspective, Haglind said that we are now starting to feel some of the implementation pain of regulatory initiatives that affect record keeping, reporting and capital requirements. He noted that banks are laser-focused on reducing their presence where risk exists and exiting areas that are not producing return on equity. However, Haglind acknowledged the need for further electronification of OTC markets, which will create opportunities for a number of players in our ecosystem.

From a technology perspective, Haglind continues to see a strong push toward cloud technology and greater adoption of cloud across the financial industry. The Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) have made massive investments in hyper-scale data centers, and those investments are starting to drive down infrastructure costs for the industry. As costs and barriers to entry are reduced, the next generation of capital markets are emerging -- disruptors like Revolut and Robinhood are interacting in our markets, and innovative business models like zero-commission trading are driving participation from new participants, particularly retail investors.

In addition to the cloud, Haglind highlighted the emergence of new asset classes and cross-asset trading strategies powered by data. These trends continue to increase institutionalization and investments in both crypto assets and other forms of digital assets.

Against a complex industry backdrop, how are we driving our strategy forward?

Based on the Market Technology client base, which encompasses 130+ market infrastructure providers in over 50 countries, Haglind outlined three major horizons of transformation that many customers are evaluating:

Optimizing the Core: How do I optimize my core to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs?

Re-organizing Business Models: How can I re-think my current way of operating infrastructure and my business overall to prepare for tomorrow?

Re-imagining Markets & Ecosystems: How can I adapt my infrastructure, use of technology, and overall value proposition to better position my ecosystem today to operate successfully tomorrow, and allow for new players to interact and transact within my ecosystem?

Haglind also detailed a few key areas of technology investment where market infrastructure operators will need to pay attention, irrespective of the horizon:

Robust data management: Addressing the need to remove barriers between business and functional siloes and make information more readily available for intelligent, real-time decision making

Re-thinking the ‘client experience’: Going beyond the user interface (UI) to focus on APIs to transform how we present data, information and offerings, as well as how we interact within our ecosystems. While the financial services industry was an early adopter of the API concept, most of our APIs are clunky, institutional and lagging behind today’s modern RESTful APIs.

Application Service Architecture: Leveraging the cloud to transform compute and data models to excel in the decades ahead.

Tomorrow’s markets are fueled by technology evolution and advanced insights, fit to accommodate a rapidly transforming world.

All these trends drive Nasdaq’s technology and business strategy. Nasdaq Market Technology’s number one priority is to improve the business value that its customers can unlock with their solutions. Haglind said the team is focused on delivering four key business values to its customers:

Optimizing operations to help customers achieve improved efficiencies and lower the operational burden.

Unlocking intelligence by enabling improved use of data to empower better and faster decision-making across the trade lifecycle.

Fueling innovation & diversification initiatives by taking on more of the heavy lifting, enabling our customers to balance agility and innovation without sacrificing resiliency.

Ability to service tomorrow’s ecosystem by helping customers adjust to the implementation of cloud and other technologies that will transform how both Nasdaq and its customers’ structure and offer services in the future.

These business values then drive five key pillars in the product strategy:

Continuous expansion and investment in the suite of business applications: Nasdaq is committed to the continuous investment in its suite of business applications as they are critical to its customers and at the core of their operations, to broaden the coverage, serve more models, stay relevant and adhere to changes in market structure as they occur. Cloud transformation: In addition to the agility benefits of the cloud, Nasdaq aims to help its customers benefit from CSPs hyper-scale data center investments, hardware and security. Platform evolution: Market infrastructures – marketplaces, CCPs and CSDs – are generally platform businesses; however, due to traditional requirements, they have not benefited from the flexibility, agility and integration improvements that could be gained when taking a true platform approach. The team is highly focused on enhancing the Nasdaq Financial Framework to manage a true platform approach better, while also opening opportunities to better interact with the broader ecosystem. Digital assets adoption – While digital assets have been around for a few years, over the last 18-24 months, there has been a growing interest in the institutionalization of this space. This raises the need for institutional-grade capacity, infrastructure and controls. Nasdaq Market Technology invests to help customers as they continue to diversify into this space. Market infrastructure as a service: As an exchange operator, Nasdaq understands challenges in balancing investments between the overall organization, business goals and technology needs. Customers need to be able to focus on their core competencies. As such, the Market Technology team is committed to developing SaaS and Managed Services offerings in line with evolving preferences to consume technology via a more service-based approach.

The current environment has sent a clear signal to market infrastructure providers – invest in tomorrow, today.

If you are a Market Technology customer, you can request access to Haglind’s full presentation and more details about how our five investment pillars are driving our roadmaps by clicking here.