Fueling Economic Growth in Black and Latina Communities: digitalundivided’s Mission to Create an Inclusive Entrepreneurial Future

Creating a more inclusive economy spurs greater and stronger economic growth for longer periods of time. A recent McKinsey study suggests that 40% of U.S. G.D.P. growth tracked over 50 years is due to more participation from minority workers. Yet minority-owned businesses continue to see a lack of investment. Enter digitalundivided, a nonprofit dedicated to creating systemic change.

“As we lead the global shift towards a more inclusive future, we have a specific call to action: to double—at minimum—the valuations of 25% of companies owned by Black and Latina women,” said Lauren Maillian, CEO of digitalundivided. The plan is to achieve this by 2023.

Last year, the Nasdaq Foundation, a nonprofit committed to advancing diversity in investor engagement, awarded digitalundivided a quarterly grant to help fulfill their mission to create a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem for female Black and Latina women founders.

Research shows that Black and Latina businesses are still not receiving fair and equitable levels of investment. digitalundivided’s ProjectDiane 2021 Update report showed that Latina and Black women entrepreneurs received less than half of 1% of total venture funding.

This stark underinvestment is made worse by the fact that most founders of color are often required to show a profit in their early years as a rationale for future investment, according to founders surveyed. Meanwhile, some of the most successful businesses today didn’t show profit for years.

This bias is counterintuitive to digitalundivided’s research, which found that Black and Latina women-owned businesses have a significantly lower fail rate across a specific two-year period than the average American business. While an average of 40% of startups fail in this reporting, female Black and Latina businesses had a fail at a rate of just 27%.

According to Maillian, the lack of investment toward female founders is a missed opportunity for investors to grow their own wealth.

“Imagine if you gave women of color the same checks you gave similar businesses at similar stages with similar milestones. Imagine how much more she could accomplish; imagine how much more your investment dollars would grow,” said Maillian.

The resiliency of Black and Latina female-owned businesses cannot be understated. When Covid-19 hit, many new businesses found themselves in peril. Coined the “she-cession,” 55% of jobs lost during Covid were held by women. But in digitalundivided’s 2021 Pivots and Perseverance Report, researchers found that while some founders struggled, many others survived and thrived during the pandemic; they maintained their businesses or pivoted, turning a profit where many established businesses declined or failed.

One founder, Asia Hall, creator of Neon Cowboys, a fashion tech brand that sports glowing apparel and accessories—worn by celebrities like Kacey Musgraves—was facing trouble as the pandemic shut down music festivals and concerts, the venues where she garnered most of her sales. Hall applied for a microgrant with digitalundivided to pivot her business to create fashionable masks, and her business grew as a result.

“She was able to not only pivot her business but also persevere and still find a beautiful way to bring along her other products,” said Maillian.

Digitalundivided’s initial focus was to inspire Black and Latina women to start businesses. Through its START initiative, the company brings potential founders together, providing initial resources and support to like-minded entrepreneurs to go from brainstorming to business planning. Afterward, digitalundivided’s BIG initiative provides access to resources for founders ready to bring their business to market.

In the last year, the organization launched BREAKTHROUGH with JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways to help accelerate growth and revenue goals for businesses. In 2021, the team also launched the year-long Do You Fellowship to provide the network and services needed to scale up. Digitalundivided also teamed up with Cosmopolitan magazine to launch the New C-Suite – a new annual, industry list that spotlights women of color founders.

Now, Maillian and digitalundivided are looking to support businesses going to the next level through the Nasdaq Foundation grant. This partnership will directly support:

The Do You Fellowship Program awards 15 Black and Latina female entrepreneurs and innovators with the tools, resources, and networks necessary to develop their business.

awards 15 Black and Latina female entrepreneurs and innovators with the tools, resources, and networks necessary to develop their business. The Regional Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Report focuses on the role of location in Black and Latina women founders’ entrepreneurial journeys.

focuses on the role of location in Black and Latina women founders’ entrepreneurial journeys. The undivided We Rise Event brings together thought leaders and experts in tech and innovation to discuss the importance of inclusivity in entrepreneurship.

Along with these initiatives, the nonprofit launched its Disruption Campaign, to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the organization’s existence. Its’s a call to leaders in innovation, technology and finance to help with capital, mentorship and partnership to aid digitalundivided in growing capacity.

“We are building up these founders to be able to walk into rooms with the Nasdaq, and industry leaders with their ideas and their businesses,” said Maillian.

Maillian is calling on businesses and business leaders to do more, with the understanding that doing more ultimately means growing wealth for all parties.

“Maybe you're doing some form of good, but you're not doing good enough until you value these businesses at a higher rate than you do today. That will make you richer,” Maillian added.