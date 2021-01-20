FuelCell (FCEL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jan 21. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 16.7%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

During the fourth quarter, FuelCell Energy received a contract from the U.S. Department of Energy to design and manufacture a SureSource electrolysis platform capable of producing hydrogen. This project will be the first multi-stack electrolysis system produced with FuelCell’s solid oxide technology.



During the quarter, the company issued notes and utilized a portion of the proceeds to repay outstanding debts and balance proceeds for further development and commercialization of the solid oxide platform.

Fourth-Quarter Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $15.92 million and a loss of 7 cents per share, respectively.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it does not have the required combination, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FuelCell currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:



Bloom Energy Corporation BE is set to release fourth-quarter 2020 results on Feb 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +150.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.



TC Energy Corporation TRP is likely to come up with a beat when it reports fourth-quarter results. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.90% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Ameresco Inc. AMRC is likely to surpass earnings estimates when it reports fourth-quarter 2020 results. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.08% and a Zacks Rank #2.

