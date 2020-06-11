FuelCell (FCEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 12. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 66.7%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.



Factors to Note



The outbreak of COVID-19, resultant lockdown and substantial decline in economic activities might have adversely impacted FuelCell Energy’s order book in the to-be-reported quarter.



FuelCell’s Triangle Street Project started commercial operation in Danbury, CT, during the fiscal second quarter. This power project marks the first deployment of the SureSource 4000™ high electrical efficiency platform designed to extract more electrical power from each unit of fuel and generates enough clean power for 3,700 average sized homes.



Second-Quarter Expectation



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $12.9 million and a loss of 6 cents per share.



Earnings Whispers



Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it does not have the required combination, as elaborated below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FuelCell currently has a Zacks Rank #3.



