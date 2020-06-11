FuelCell (FCEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jun 12. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a positive earnings surprise of 66.7%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
The outbreak of COVID-19, resultant lockdown and substantial decline in economic activities might have adversely impacted FuelCell Energy’s order book in the to-be-reported quarter.
FuelCell’s Triangle Street Project started commercial operation in Danbury, CT, during the fiscal second quarter. This power project marks the first deployment of the SureSource 4000™ high electrical efficiency platform designed to extract more electrical power from each unit of fuel and generates enough clean power for 3,700 average sized homes.
Second-Quarter Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $12.9 million and a loss of 6 cents per share.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it does not have the required combination, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: FuelCell currently has a Zacks Rank #3.
Stocks With Favorable Combination
Let’s focus on a few stocks from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:
NextEra Energy Partners, LP NEP is likely to release second-quarter 2020 results next month. It has an Earnings ESP of +13.76% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Clearway Energy, Inc. CWEN is likely to release second-quarter 2020 results in August. It has an Earnings ESP of +14.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.
TC Energy Corporation TRP is likely to release second-quarter 2020 results in August. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.35% and a Zacks Rank #3.
