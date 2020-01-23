FuelCell (FCEL) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Beat

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL incurred fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 operating loss of 12 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents.



Operating loss narrowed 13% from the year-ago reported loss of $2.28 per share. This year-over-year upside reflects an increase in Generation and Advanced Technologies segments revenues.



GAAP loss was 23 cents per share compared with $2.31 in the year-ago quarter.



Total Revenues



FuelCell’s total revenues came in at $11 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9 million plunging 38.3% from $17.9 million in the year earlier period.

Segmental Details



Product: Total revenues from this segment were $0.48 million, decreasing 94.9% year over year.



Service and License: Total revenues were $0.75 million, down 74% year over year.



Generation: Total revenues were $5.47 million, skyrocketing 197.2% year over year.



Advanced Technologies: Total revenues of $4.33 million rose 16.8% year over year



Highlights of the Release



In the reported quarter, the company’s gross loss amounted to $23.4 million against gross profit of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.



Total operating expenses declined 26.2% year-over-year to $9.6 million.



Interest expense in the reported quarter was $2.82 million, up 16.3% from the prior year period.



Financial Update



Cash and cash equivalents as of Oct 31, 2019 were $9.43 million compared with $39.29 million on Oct 31, 2018.



Long-term debt and other liabilities as of Oct 31, 2019 were $90.14 million compared with $71.62 million on Oct 31, 2018.



Net cash outflow from operating activities for the fiscal year ending Oct 31 2019 was $30.57 million against cash inflow of $16.32 million in 2018.



Guidance



The company aims to raise its generation portfolio by 100% within fiscal 2022. It expects execution of project backlog, new business wins across the globe, cost-control measures and efficient capital deployment efforts to consistently boost its performance.



Zacks Rank



Currently, FuelCell has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



