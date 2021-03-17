FuelCell (FCEL) Q1 Loss Wider than Expected, Revenues Miss

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL incurred first-quarter fiscal 2021 operating loss of 6 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 4 cents and also the year-ago loss of 3 cents.

Total Revenues

FuelCell’s total revenues came in at $14.9 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20 million by 25.5%. Revenues also declined 8.5% from $16.3 million in the year-earlier period.

Segmental Details

Service and License: Total revenues were $4.9 million, down 12.5% year over year. Revenues recognized in the first quarter include revenues recorded for module replacements and routine maintenance activities.



Generation: Total revenues were $4.9 million, which declined 10.1% year over year. This decrease was due to a temporary shut-down of the Bridgeport Fuel Cell Project plants for scheduled module exchanges.



Advanced Technologies: Total revenues of $5.1 million fell 2.6% year over year. This decline was due to fall in revenues recognized under government contracts.

Highlights of the Release

In the reported quarter, the company incurred a gross loss of $3.6 million against a profit of $3.3 million reported for first-quarter fiscal 2020.



Total operating expenses rose 67.5% year over year to $10.8 million.



Interest expense for the reported quarter was $2.5 million, down 22.3% from the prior-year period.



Backlog at the end of first-quarter fiscal 2021 was $1.27 billion, down 6.9% year over year.

Financial Update

Cash and cash equivalents as of Jan 31, 2021 were $178.6 million compared with $149.9 million on Oct 31, 2020.



Long-term debt and other liabilities as of Jan 31, 2021 were $78.1 million compared with $150.7 million on Jan 31, 2020.

Zacks Rank

Currently, FuelCell has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

