FuelCell Energy's Electrolyzer System to be Tested for 100% Efficiency at Idaho National Laboratory

FuelCell Energy's electrolyzer, tested at INL, aims for 100% efficiency in hydrogen production using nuclear energy.

FuelCell Energy announced the testing of its solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) system at the Idaho National Laboratory, marking it as the largest fully integrated electrolyzer to be examined there. The project, partially funded by a Department of Energy award, aims to validate the system's capability of achieving 100% electrical efficiency when integrated with nuclear energy, producing 150 kilograms of hydrogen daily from 250 kilowatts of electricity. This innovation seeks to enhance profitability for nuclear plants by enabling them to switch between electricity and hydrogen production, thus contributing to grid reliability and reducing hydrogen costs by up to 30%. The electrolyzer's modular design allows for easy replication and scaling, promising to advance clean energy technologies and meet diverse energy demands efficiently.

Potential Positives

Testing at Idaho National Laboratory enhances FuelCell Energy’s credibility and demonstrates the scalability and efficiency of its solid oxide electrolyzer technology.

Achieving 100% electrical efficiency with nuclear integration could significantly reduce the cost of clean hydrogen production by up to 30%, increasing market competitiveness.

The project positions FuelCell Energy to play a key role in diversifying nuclear power’s revenue streams and enhancing the profitability of nuclear plants.

The electrolyzer's modular design allows for easy replication and scaling, making it adaptable to various customer needs in the energy market.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the need for testing and validation of their electrolyzer technology, which may indicate that it is not yet proven or commercially viable.

While the electrolyzer shows promise for cost reduction in hydrogen production, the need for a nuclear power source may limit its applicability and increase operational dependencies.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the electrolyzer testing at Idaho National Laboratory?

The testing aims to validate 100% electrical efficiency and explore hydrogen production from nuclear energy.

How does FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer differ from others?

It is a fully integrated solid oxide electrolyzer capable of achieving 100% efficiency when paired with nuclear heat.

What are the benefits of hydrogen produced by this electrolyzer?

Hydrogen can be stored and transported, making renewable energy sources available on demand and reducing production costs.

How much hydrogen can the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer produce?

The system is expected to produce up to 150 kilograms of hydrogen per day using 250 kilowatts of nuclear energy.

What additional applications will the produced hydrogen be used for?

The hydrogen will support research in e-chemical synthesis, hydrogen turbine co-firing, and heavy-duty vehicle refueling at INL.

$FCEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 67 institutional investors add shares of $FCEL stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) announced that its solid oxide electrolysis cell (SOEC) system has begun a testing and validation period at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL), which focuses on innovations in nuclear research, renewable energy systems and security solutions.





The project,



funded



partially by a 2020 U.S. Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy award, will study how hydrogen production operations can help nuclear plants diversify and increase their profitability by switching between electricity production and hydrogen generation. The testing will also look at the potential of advanced small modular reactor designs (200 to 500 MWs in size) paired with FuelCell Energy's SOEC utility scale electrolzyers.





The testing involves the largest electrolyzer to be studied at INL, and it is expected to show that the technology can reduce the cost of clean hydrogen production by converting 100% of the electricity and water fed into the system into zero carbon hydrogen. Additionally, the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer







will produce 150 kilograms of hydrogen per day,



will produce 150 kilograms of hydrogen per day,



from 250 kilowatts of nuclear energy-generated electricity,



from 250 kilowatts of nuclear energy-generated electricity,



simulating the benefits of 100% efficiency when waste heat from the nuclear power plant is used.











Unlike past testing INL has conducted on electrolysis “stacks,” the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer being studied is a fully integrated solid oxide electrolyzer system.





FuelCell Energy President and CEO Jason Few commented, “Pairing FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer with nuclear plants is an excellent example of the ‘all-of-the-above' energy strategy that is necessary to meet the needs of a strained electric infrastructure.”





“Nuclear energy is a baseload power source that when paired with FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer can ensure that every kilowatt of power is converted into a usable or stored energy resource. FuelCell Energy's electrolysis platform can enable 100% smart energy utilization.”







What makes FuelCell Energy's electrolyzer different?







An



electrolyzer



is a system that performs electrolysis, which is the process of using electricity to split water molecules (H



2



O) into hydrogen (H



2



) and oxygen (O



2



). Hydrogen produced from electrolysis can be stored long term and transported, allowing energy from wind, solar, and nuclear to be available on demand.





FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer takes in cold water and electricity and then converts it into hydrogen. And when an external source of heat is added, such as heat from a nuclear power plant, the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer can reach 100% efficiency. At this level, the cost of hydrogen can be reduced by as much as 30%, alleviating cost as a barrier to wider adopting of hydrogen as an energy source.





The INL testing will study real world use cases that incorporate the application of thermal energy from a nuclear reactor, grid dynamics and a nuclear reactor control simulator.





Few concluded, “Energy innovation that drives down costs, emissions, and leverages all the above energy sources we have today is smart energy and a win-win. We look forward to the progress of this testing, which we believe can positively contribute to the ongoing development of nuclear and fuel cell hydrogen technologies to create more abundant energy.”





Despite its capacity, the FuelCell Energy electrolyzer occupies a small footprint with a modular design and was shipped to INL from FuelCell Energy’s headquarters in Connecticut on two flatbed trucks. The system is easy to site, replicate, and scale to the customer’s needs.





While at INL, the FuelCell Energy system will be exhibited to members of the global energy industry who visit the facility to learn about nuclear energy’s ability to generate clean electricity. They will have the chance to learn about clean hydrogen production by combining it with FuelCell Energy’s electrolysis platform. Additionally, hydrogen produced by this system will be used for ongoing research at INL in the areas of e-chemical synthesis, hydrogen turbine co-firing for power generation, and heavy-duty vehicle refueling.







About FuelCell Energy







FuelCell Energy, a pioneer in clean energy technology, provides efficient and sustainable power, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions worldwide. The company’s fuel cells have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years and are able to run on various fuels including natural gas, hydrogen, and biofuel. The company’s installations have a wide variety of applications, including support of the electric grid, distributed baseload power on site for data centers, industrial operations, and major manufacturers. Founded in 1969 in Danbury, Connecticut, FuelCell Energy holds more than 450 patents that enable solutions for today’s energy needs.





Learn more about our groundbreaking technology at



fuelcellenergy.com



. Learn more about FuelCell Energy’s electrolyzer



here



.





Investors







ir@fce.com







203.205.2491





Media







kblomquist@fce.com







203.546.5844



