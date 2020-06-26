Markets
FCEL

FuelCell Energy to Join Russell 3000 Index

Contributor
Scott Levine The Motley Fool
Published

On Monday, FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) will find itself the new kid in the Russell 3000 Index. The company announced today that it expects to join the index, which tracks U.S. markets' 3,000 largest market cap-weighted stocks, on June 29.

Expressing his excitement, Jason Few, president and CEO of FuelCell Energy, commented that the company's "addition to the Russell indexes is another milestone for FuelCell Energy. Inclusion in the Russell 3000 can assist us in the attraction of broader interest from institutional investors and exchange-traded funds." FuelCell builds technology that converts hydrogen gas into cleaner electric power.

A hydrogen fuel filler nozzle.

Image source: Getty Images.

While FuelCell's inclusion in the index will likely benefit investors, it's not a reflection of a specific development in the company's business, per se -- but the company did recently report good operational news.

Earlier this week, FuelCell Energy announced that operations had resumed at its Torrington manufacturing facility, which had been shuttered since March 18 because of COVID-19 concerns. In addition to producing individual cell packages and assembling the fuel cell modules at the Torrington facility, the facility is also the location of the company's global service center.

And it wasn't only this week's announcements which had investors charged up. Earlier in the month, FuelCell Energy reported a strong second quarter and provided an auspicious outlook regarding its profitability in 2022. 

10 stocks we like better than FuelCell Energy
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and FuelCell Energy wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCEL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular