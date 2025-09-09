FuelCell Energy Revenue Jumps 97 Percent

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) reported third-quarter 2025 results on September 9, 2025, with revenue increasing 97% year-over-year to $46.7 million and adjusted EBITDA loss improving to negative $16.4 million. The company detailed cost reductions from its June 2025 restructuring, disclosed an expanding data center pipeline, highlighted a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Inuverse for up to 100 megawatts, executed in Q2, and outlined progress on South Korea module deliveries and new service agreements.

Restructuring actions lower costs and sharpen FCEL’s focus

The June 2025 restructuring is projected to reduce operating expenses by 30% on an annualized basis versus 2024, with administrative and selling expenses already decreasing to $14.1 million and R&D spending down to $7.6 million. The company closed the quarter with $236.9 million in cash and equivalents, providing ample liquidity.

"The decisive restructuring actions we implemented in June are already yielding results, lowering costs, sharpening our focus on distributed power generation, and positioning us for investment in technologies and partnerships that can unlock future growth."

-- Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer

Cost control progress and balance sheet strength empower FuelCell Energy to pursue new growth platforms and offset ongoing net losses while continuing investments in product and partnership development.

FCEL secures strategic South Korea and U.S. data center contracts

Module shipments to Goyne Green Energy Company (GGE) in Korea contributed $26 million in product revenue, with an additional eight modules on track for Q4 delivery, and a new ten-megawatt CGN agreement secured in the quarter. The company’s MOU with Inuverse targets 100 megawatts starting in 2027 at Korea’s largest planned data center, and domestic activity has intensified due to power grid constraints and the return of the investment tax credit (ITC).

"If you look at the opportunity with Inuverse, we are talking about potentially up to 100 megawatts in these initial phases as they look to build the largest data center in Korea. We think our platform and what we have demonstrated is the reason why we were able to secure that relationship with Inuverse. As we look across the board, we are seeing significant strength in the data centers."

-- Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer

FuelCell Energy’s established utility-scale installations and technical differentiation position it to capitalize on the accelerating demand from data centers globally and benefit from policy-driven incentives in both Asia and the U.S.

Backlog growth demonstrates commercial momentum and manufacturing leverage

Total backlog increased by approximately 4% to $1.24 billion as of July 31, 2025, compared to $1.2 billion a year earlier, with product backlog from CGN at $24 million and service backlog at $7.7 million. The Torrington, Connecticut manufacturing facility operated at a 30 to 40 megawatt annualized run rate, with break-even adjusted EBITDA targeted at 100 megawatts annually.

"when the company gets to 100 megawatts of production volume, we expect to be at adjusted EBITDA positive, and that will be paced by the timing of building up backlog."

-- Mike Bishop, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Reaching higher production throughput is critical for transitioning toward profitability.

Looking Ahead

Management reiterated intentions to reduce annualized operating expenses by 30% versus 2024 and affirmed the expectation of reaching adjusted EBITDA break-even at a 100 megawatt production rate in Torrington, contingent on backlog growth. No explicit revenue or EPS guidance was provided, but deliveries under Korean contracts will continue in Q4 and through 2026, and the Inuverse project could convert to orders as offtake agreements advance. The Rotterdam carbon capture project in partnership with ExxonMobil targets an operational start in 2026, with module shipments as the next milestone.

