Markets
FCEL

FuelCell Energy Q2 Results Miss Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Clean energy technology company FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $31.02 million or $0.08 per share, wider than $19.72 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased 17 percent to $16.38 million from $13.95 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.05 per share on revenues of $32.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCEL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular