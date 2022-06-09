FuelCell Energy Q2 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Clean energy technology company FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) on Thursday reported a second-quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders of $31.02 million or $0.08 per share, wider than $19.72 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues for the quarter increased 17 percent to $16.38 million from $13.95 million in the same quarter last year.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $0.05 per share on revenues of $32.58 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.