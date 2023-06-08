FuelCell Energy Posts Wider Loss In Q2

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) posted a second quarter net loss of $33.9 million, compared to loss of $30.1 million, last year. The net loss per share was $0.09, compared to a loss of $0.08. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.07, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues were $38.3 million, an increase of 134% from the comparable prior year quarter, driven by higher service agreements revenues, partially offset by slightly lower Advanced Technologies contract revenues recognized and lower generation revenues recognized for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. Analysts on average had estimated $25.45 million in revenue.

