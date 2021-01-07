InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) news for Friday includes a few things that investors will want to know about as the FCEL stock soars.

Source: Kaca Skokanova/Shutterstock

Here’s a roundup of what’s worth noting about FCEL stock today.

Starting off, Jefferies initiated coverage of the stock with a hold rating.

That matches up with the consensus rating for FCEL stock with one buy, two holds, and one sell ratings.

FCEL is also seeing significant trading today with some 52 million shares having changed hands.

For perspective, the company’s daily average trading volume is 58.78 million shares.

While there’s no news directly from FuelCell Energy today, that doesn’t mean others aren’t talking about it.

Motley Fool released a deep breakdown of the stock today covering the last year.

The publication notes that the company saw its stock dip in 2019 but that performance in 2020 was outstanding.

That includes rising 345% during the year.

There were several factors that resulted in this increase in FCEL stock.

What helped the company was a $3 million award from the Department of Energy, analysts initiating coverage of the stock, and the recent stimulus bill.

That bill includes $2 billion set aside for updating the power grid, which is something that FuelCell Energy could benefit from.

While there’s a lot to celebrate for FCEL investors, the company isn’t all sunshine and rainbows.

For example, it has seen its yearly revenue decline every year since 2013.

That might be enough to scare off some investors interested in the stock.

FCEL stock was up 243.6% as of Thursday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post FuelCell Energy News: 14 Things for FCEL Stock Investors to Know Thursday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.