FuelCell Energy Lands $49M EXIM Funding to Boost Global Growth

FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL stock has experienced a gain of more than 24% since the company made an announcement on June 29 that it had received a significant financial boost after the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) approved a $49 million financing package to support its international clean energy expansion. The funding underscores growing confidence in FuelCell Energy's technology and export strategy while reinforcing the role of U.S.-manufactured clean energy solutions in global markets.

EXIM Approves Two-Tranche Financing Package

The financing package, approved by EXIM's board of directors on June 23, 2026, will be distributed in two tranches. The first tranche, scheduled for disbursement on June 30, 2026, is expected to provide approximately $22 million in net proceeds after financing fees and customary reserves. The second tranche is anticipated in October 2026, subject to standard closing conditions.

The funding has been structured under EXIM's loan guarantee program in collaboration with the Private Export Funding Corporation, continuing the agency's support for FuelCell Energy following similar financing arrangements completed in 2024 and 2025.

FCEL Supports a Major Clean Energy Project in South Korea

A key objective of the financing is to facilitate the delivery of five 2.8-megawatt FuelCell Energy Blocks to Gyeonggi Green Energy (GGE) in South Korea. With nearly 60 MW of installed capacity, GGE operates one of the world's largest fuel cell installations, highlighting the increasing adoption of distributed utility-scale clean energy systems.

The project further strengthens FuelCell Energy's presence in international markets while showcasing the scalability and reliability of its fuel cell technology for large-scale power generation.

Capital to Drive Future Growth

According to FuelCell Energy's management, the financing provides non-dilutive capital that enhances financial flexibility without increasing shareholder dilution. The company plans to use the additional resources to expand manufacturing capacity, pursue new opportunities in global power markets and support emerging applications such as AI factories and data centers that require continuous, reliable electricity.

This strategic investment positions FuelCell Energy to capitalize on rising global demand for resilient and low-emission power solutions.

FCEL Is Strengthening U.S. Manufacturing and Exports

FuelCell Energy manufactures its fuel cell technology in Torrington, CT, supporting domestic manufacturing, skilled American jobs and U.S.-based supply chains. Approximately 90% of the content used in its FuelCell Energy Blocks is sourced within the United States, aligning closely with EXIM's mission to promote American exports and strengthen the country's industrial competitiveness.

The financing demonstrates continued government support for exporting advanced U.S. clean energy technologies to international customers.

Growing Demand for Reliable Clean Energy

As electricity demand continues to rise worldwide — particularly from energy-intensive industries such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and advanced manufacturing — FuelCell Energy's distributed fuel cell systems offer a dependable source of continuous, low-emission baseload power. The company's commercially deployed technology is already serving utilities, industrial facilities and data centers across global markets.

With this latest EXIM-backed financing, FuelCell Energy is well-positioned to accelerate its international growth strategy while reinforcing its role in advancing the global transition toward cleaner and more reliable energy infrastructure.

FCEL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FuelCell Energy is a clean energy company that develops and provides stationary fuel cell systems for on-site, continuous power generation. Currently, FCEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Global Partners LP GLP, ARKO Petroleum Corp. APC and Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. It owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GLP’s 2026 earnings indicates 113.1% year-over-year growth.

ARKO Petroleum is a fuel distributor in North America that operates through segments like Wholesale and Fleet Fueling. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for APC’s 2026 revenues indicates 41.5% year-over-year growth.

Liberty Energy is a leading North American oilfield services company, specializing in hydraulic fracturing and completion solutions. The company provides differentiated services through advanced technology integration and real-time data analytics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LBRT’s 2026 earnings indicates 66.7% year-over-year growth.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ARKO Petroleum Corp. (APC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Partners LP (GLP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.