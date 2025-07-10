Markets
FCEL

FuelCell Energy, Inuverse Enter MoU To Deploy Fuel Cell-based Power At Daegu Data Center

July 10, 2025 — 07:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy (FCEL) and Inuverse, a developer of next-generation AI-specialized hyperscale data centers, announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding to explore opportunities to deploy up to 100 megawatts of fuel cell-based power in phased increments starting in 2027 at the AI Daegu Data Center.

Mike Hill, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of FuelCell Energy, said: "With proven scaled energy platforms already operating in Korea, and integrated thermal capabilities that align seamlessly with Inuverses cooling needs, were proud our technology could be used to support this transformative infrastructure project. Together, were enabling a digital ecosystem that is expected to drive innovation and regional growth in Korea."

