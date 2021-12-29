FuelCell Energy Inc. Q4 Loss misses estimates

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) reported Loss for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$24.98 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$19.66 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.0% to $13.94 million from $17.00 million last year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): -$24.98 Mln. vs. -$19.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.07 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q4): $13.94 Mln vs. $17.00 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.