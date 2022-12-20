Markets
FuelCell Energy Inc. Q4 Loss increases, misses estimates

December 20, 2022 — 07:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) reported Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$43.267 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$24.981 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 181.3% to $39.201 million from $13.935 million last year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$43.267 Mln. vs. -$24.981 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.11 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.07 -Revenue (Q4): $39.201 Mln vs. $13.935 Mln last year.

