FuelCell Energy Inc. Q4 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$31.164 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$43.267 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 42.7% to $22.462 million from $39.201 million last year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$31.164 Mln. vs. -$43.267 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.07 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q4): $22.462 Mln vs. $39.201 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.