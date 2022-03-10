FuelCell Energy Inc. Q1 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) announced Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$41.42 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$46.76 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 113.7% to $31.80 million from $14.88 million last year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$41.42 Mln. vs. -$46.76 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.11 vs. -$0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.05 -Revenue (Q1): $31.80 Mln vs. $14.88 Mln last year.

