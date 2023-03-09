FuelCell Energy Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$19.42 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$41.42 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $37.07 million from $31.80 million last year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$19.42 Mln. vs. -$41.42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.05 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $37.07 Mln vs. $31.80 Mln last year.

