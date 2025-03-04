FuelCell Energy, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2025 Results Release and Investor Conference Call

FuelCell Energy will release Q1 2025 results on March 11, followed by a conference call for investors.
Quiver AI Summary
FuelCell Energy, Inc. has announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results before the stock market opens on March 11, 2025. Following the release, the company's management will hold a conference call for investors at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results and provide updates on the business. Interested participants can access the call via a live webcast on FuelCell Energy's website or by telephone. A replay of the call will be available shortly after its conclusion. FuelCell Energy is a leader in clean energy technology, having developed fuel cell solutions for various applications over its 20-year history.
Potential Positives
- Announcement of quarterly results demonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.
- Management conference call will provide an opportunity for direct engagement with investors, fostering investor relations.
- Company highlights its established history and expertise in clean energy technology, reinforcing credibility in the market.
- Multiple fuel options for its fuel cells emphasize versatility and adaptability in current energy trends.
Potential Negatives
- None
FAQ
When will FuelCell Energy release its first quarter 2025 results?
FuelCell Energy will release its first quarter 2025 results on March 11, 2025, before the stock market opens.
What time is the conference call for Q1 2025 results?
The conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 11, 2025.
How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?
The live webcast can be accessed on FuelCell Energy's website by navigating to the 'Investors' and 'Events & Presentations' sections.
What is the conference ID for theearnings call
The conference ID number for theearnings callis 1099808.
Where can I find the replay of the conference call?
The replay will be available on the Investors' page of FuelCell Energy's website approximately two hours after the call concludes.
$FCEL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $FCEL stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,256,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,355,812
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC removed 132,594 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,198,649
- ZURCHER KANTONALBANK (ZURICH CANTONALBANK) removed 56,906 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $514,430
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 45,674 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $412,892
- BANQUE CANTONALE VAUDOISE added 36,120 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $411,768
- OSAIC HOLDINGS, INC. added 26,696 shares (+2499.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $241,331
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 22,787 shares (+2398.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $205,994
DANBURY, Conn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) -- announced the upcoming release of its first quarter 2025 results prior to the Stock Market Open on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. FuelCell Energy management will subsequently host a conference call with investors beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, to discuss the results and provide a business update.
Participants can access the live call via webcast on the Company website or by telephone as follows:
The live webcast of this call and supporting slide presentation will be available at
www.fuelcellenergy.com
. To listen to the call, select ‘Investors’ on the home page, proceed to the ‘Events & Presentations’ page and then click on the ‘Webcast’ link under the March 11
th
earnings callevent listed.
Alternatively, participants can dial (888) 330-3181 and state FuelCell Energy or the conference ID number 1099808.
The replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company’s Investors’ page at
www.fuelcellenergy.com
approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call.
About FuelCell Energy
FuelCell Energy, a pioneer in clean energy technology, provides efficient and sustainable power, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions worldwide. The company’s fuel cells have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years and are able to run on various fuels including natural gas, hydrogen, and biofuel. The company’s installations have a wide variety of applications, including support of the electric grid, distributed baseload power on site for data centers, industrial operations, and major manufacturers. Founded in 1969 in Danbury, Connecticut, FuelCell Energy holds more than 530 patents that enable solutions for today’s energy needs. Learn more about our groundbreaking technology at fuelcellenergy.com.
