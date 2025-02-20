FuelCell Energy, Inc. Releases 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports Highlighting Business Performance and Environmental Commitment

FuelCell Energy publishes its 2024 Annual and Sustainability Reports, detailing financial performance and sustainability progress.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. has published its 2024 Annual Report and 2024 Sustainability Report, which detail the company's financial performance and sustainability efforts during fiscal year 2024. The Annual Report highlights the addition of approximately $250 million to the revenue backlog through utility-scale projects and partnerships, as well as a focus on innovative clean energy technology, such as their carbon capture platform in collaboration with ExxonMobil. CEO Jason Few emphasizes the company's commitment to growth and operational efficiency while addressing modern energy challenges. Meanwhile, the Sustainability Report showcases achievements in environmental stewardship, including a greenhouse gas emissions inventory and sustainability governance integration, underlining the company's dedication to decarbonization throughout its operations. FuelCell Energy, a leader in clean energy technology with over 530 patents, continues to support diverse energy applications while preparing for future growth.

Potential Positives

FuelCell Energy added approximately $250 million to its revenue backlog in 2024 by completing utility scale projects and advancing clean energy technology, indicating strong business performance and growth potential.

The company expanded its service lines of business through long-term agreements with other organizations, showing an ability to diversify and strengthen its market position.

FuelCell Energy’s 2024 Sustainability Report highlights significant achievements in environmental stewardship and sustainability, reinforcing its commitment to responsible business practices and aligning its operational goals with broader sustainability objectives.

FuelCell Energy’s strategic focus on a fuel-flexible technology positions it well to adapt to evolving energy market demands, especially in the context of increasing emphasis on low-carbon fuels.

Potential Negatives

Despite the reported $250 million revenue backlog, there is no mention of profitability or positive net income, which could raise concerns about the company's financial health.

The reference to a global restructuring in late 2024 suggests potential challenges within the company, which might affect employee morale and operational efficiency moving forward.

While the press release emphasizes sustainability goals, there are no specific metrics or targets provided, potentially leaving stakeholders uncertain about the company's true progress in this area.

FAQ

What are the key highlights of FuelCell Energy's 2024 Annual Report?

The report outlines financial performance, strategic initiatives, and a $250 million increase in revenue backlog from completed utility projects.

What milestones did FuelCell Energy achieve in its 2024 Sustainability Report?

Key milestones include an annual GHG emissions inventory, life cycle assessment, climate risk assessment, and earning ISS ESG Prime status.

How did FuelCell Energy enhance its service lines in 2024?

FuelCell Energy expanded service lines through long-term agreements with Gyeonggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. and Sacramento Area Sewer District.

What is FuelCell Energy's focus for future growth?

The company aims to streamline operations post-restructuring while continuing innovation in clean energy technology and customer solutions.

How does FuelCell Energy support sustainability?

FuelCell Energy incorporates adaptation and mitigation strategies into its operations, committing to decarbonization across its value chain and products.

$FCEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $FCEL stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DANBURY, Conn., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) has released its 2024 Annual Report and 2024 Sustainability Report. The publications include information and analysis on the company’s business performance in fiscal year 2024 and its progress against its sustainability goals.







The 2024 Annual Report







The 2024 Annual Report provides shareholders with a comprehensive overview of FuelCell Energy’s financial performance, key achievements, strategic initiatives implemented throughout the year, and a look at the current fiscal year ahead.





FuelCell Energy added approximately $250 million to its revenue backlog in 2024 by completing utility scale projects and advancing breakthrough, clean energy technology such as our carbon capture platform with ExxonMobil. Additionally, through long-term service agreements with Gyoenggi Green Energy Co., Ltd. and Sacramento Area Sewer District, FuelCell Energy expanded its service lines of business.





Heading into 2025, FuelCell Energy remains focused on growth while continuing to streamline its business operations after implementing a global restructuring in late 2024.





FuelCell Energy President & CEO Jason Few’s letter to stockholders underscores the Company’s commitment to empowering customers with innovative energy solutions, driving commercial excellence, offering a practical path to manage energy delivery and emissions, and optimizing core business operations. His message highlights FuelCell Energy’s strategic focus on meeting today’s most critical energy challenges while positioning the Company for future growth and continued leadership in the industry.





He also shares the Company’s outlook for the 2025 fiscal year, saying, “FuelCell Energy’s solutions fit well into today’s pragmatic ‘all of the above’ energy perspective that sees the value of both renewable and traditional sources of energy to support a stable and secure supply.”





Few emphasized the significant opportunities ahead, stating, “Our technology is fuel-flexible, and our commercial platforms are proven.” Few continued, “Our carbonate platform is well positioned to benefit from a focus on and acceptance of natural gas as a low carbon fuel, and it supports our longstanding ethos of helping customers pursue a practical path on the energy transition.”







2024 Sustainability Report







FuelCell Energy’s 2024 Sustainability Report reaffirms the company’s strong commitment to environmental stewardship, social responsibility and corporate governance. The report highlights significant achievements over the past year, demonstrating progress toward its sustainability strategy—one that is aligned with the company’s broader business objectives.





Key milestones highlight FuelCell Energy’s commitment to sustainability and operational excellence. These achievements include establishing an annual GHG emissions inventory, completing a product-level life cycle assessment, conducting a climate risk assessment, integrating a sustainability governance model into business processes, and earning ISS ESG Prime status.





Betsy Schaefer, FuelCell Energy’s Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer, emphasized the company’s progress, stating, “In 2024, we achieved significant milestones in our company’s sustainability journey, incorporating adaptation and mitigation strategies as part of our comprehensive sustainability strategy. We are dedicated to decarbonization across our value chain - from our supply chain to our operations and the use phase of our products.”







About FuelCell Energy







FuelCell Energy, a pioneer in clean energy technology, provides efficient and sustainable power, carbon capture, and hydrogen solutions worldwide. The company’s fuel cells have been in commercial operation for more than 20 years and are able to run on various fuels including natural gas, hydrogen, and biofuel. The company’s installations have a wide variety of applications, including support of the electric grid, distributed baseload power on site for data centers, industrial operations, and major manufacturers. Founded in 1969 in Danbury, Connecticut, FuelCell Energy holds more than 530 patents that enable solutions for today’s energy needs. Learn more about our groundbreaking technology at fuelcellenergy.com.







