FuelCell Energy Inc. Q3 Loss Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) announced Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$33.460 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$25.079 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.1% to $23.695 million from $25.510 million last year.

FuelCell Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$33.460 Mln. vs. -$25.079 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.07 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $23.695 Mln vs. $25.510 Mln last year.

