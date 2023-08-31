Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B (FCELB) Price Target Increased by 49.41% to 716.30

The average one-year price target for Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B (OTC:FCELB) has been revised to 716.30 / share. This is an increase of 49.41% from the prior estimate of 479.41 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 427.70 to a high of 889.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.34% from the latest reported closing price of 423.00 / share.

Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B Declares $12.50 Dividend

On July 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $12.50 per share ($50.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 received the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $12.50 per share.

At the current share price of $423.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.82%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 408 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCELB is 0.06%, a decrease of 29.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.37% to 203,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Legal & General Group holds 13,751K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,376K shares, representing an increase of 46.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 64.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,548K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,645K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 29.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,376K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,882K shares, representing an increase of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 26.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,714K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,161K shares, representing an increase of 6.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 26.77% over the last quarter.

