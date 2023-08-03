News & Insights

Stocks
FCELB

Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B (FCELB) Price Target Decreased by 21.54% to 479.41

August 03, 2023 — 03:50 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B (OTC:FCELB) has been revised to 479.41 / share. This is an decrease of 21.54% from the prior estimate of 611.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 286.26 to a high of 595.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from the latest reported closing price of 428.99 / share.

Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B Declares $12.50 Dividend

On July 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $12.50 per share ($50.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $12.50 per share.

At the current share price of $428.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCELB is 0.08%, a decrease of 59.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 199,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FCELB / Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B Shares Held by Institutions

D. E. Shaw holds 14,458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,073K shares, representing an increase of 30.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 42.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,548K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,562K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 5.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 0.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,882K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,751K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 0.12% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCELB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.