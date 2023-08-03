Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B (FCELB) Price Target Decreased by 21.54% to 479.41

The average one-year price target for Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B (OTC:FCELB) has been revised to 479.41 / share. This is an decrease of 21.54% from the prior estimate of 611.02 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 286.26 to a high of 595.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.75% from the latest reported closing price of 428.99 / share.

Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B Declares $12.50 Dividend

On July 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $12.50 per share ($50.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 1, 2023 will receive the payment on August 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $12.50 per share.

At the current share price of $428.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 435 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCELB is 0.08%, a decrease of 59.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.24% to 199,071K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 14,458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,073K shares, representing an increase of 30.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 42.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,548K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,562K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 5.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,449K shares, representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 0.24% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 8,882K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares, representing a decrease of 5.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 1.48% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,751K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 0.12% over the last quarter.

