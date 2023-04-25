Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B (FCELB) Declares $12.50 Dividend

Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B said on April 21, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $12.50 per share ($50.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $12.50 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $519.00 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.63%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 428 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCELB is 0.19%, an increase of 127.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.33% to 192,331K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B is 815.70. The forecasts range from a low of 496.09 to a high of $1,031.47. The average price target represents an increase of 57.17% from its latest reported closing price of 519.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Fuelcell Energy Inc - 5% PRF PERPETUAL USD 1000 - Ser B is 138MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.29.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,562K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,099K shares, representing an increase of 11.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 14.79% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,449K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,326K shares, representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 15.43% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 10,073K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,774K shares, representing an increase of 12.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 33.97% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 9,375K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,504K shares, representing an increase of 9.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 18.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,751K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,269K shares, representing an increase of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCELB by 19.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.