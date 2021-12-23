FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Dec 29. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 20%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from the increasing adoption of the fuel cell technology and proper execution of projects. During the quarter, FuelCell Energy signed an agreement with ExxonMobil to extend its ongoing collaboration on fuel cell technology by six months. The agreement will allow FuelCell Energy to continue its work relating to the capture of carbon dioxide from industrial facilities and power generation.



The company is likely to have benefited from lower capital servicing costs in the fiscal fourth quarter as FuelCell Energy reduced outstanding long-term debt during the first nine months of fiscal 2021.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $20.34 million and a loss of 2 cents per share, respectively. The top- and bottom-line estimates indicate year-over-year growth of 19.7% and 75%, respectively.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. It does not have the required combination, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FuelCell Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FuelCell Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: FCEL’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FuelCell Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Clearway Energy CWEN, TotalEnergies SE TTE and Texas Pacific Land Corporation TPL are some stocks from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:



Clearway Energy and TotalEnergies have a Zacks Rank #3, while Texas Pacific holds a Zacks Rank #2.



Clearway Energy, TotalEnergies, and Texas Pacific have an Earnings ESP of +140.00%, +15.16%, and +12.66%, respectively.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.