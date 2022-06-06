FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 9. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings were on par with expectations.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

FCEL’s fiscal second-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from the increasing adoption of the fuel cell technology and proper execution of projects. The execution of project backlog is expected to have boosted revenues.



FuelCell Energy is likely to have benefited from lower capital servicing costs in the fiscal second quarter as FuelCell Energy reduced $87.3 million outstanding long-term debt during fiscal 2021.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $31.84 million and a loss of 6 cents per share, respectively. The top-line estimates indicate year-over-year growth of 128.3%.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. FuelCell does not have the required combination, as you can see below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FuelCell Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FuelCell Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: FCEL’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FuelCell Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks with a Favorable Combination

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. REGI, Suncor Energy SU and Valero Energy VLO are some stocks from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases. All the mentioned stocks currently sport a Zacks Rank of #1.



Renewable Energy Group, Suncor and Valero have an Earnings ESP of +50%, +7.21% and +9.72%, respectively.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.