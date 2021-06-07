FuelCell Energy (FCEL) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL is scheduled to release second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Jun 10. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 50%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this alternate energy company prior to the earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

Its fiscal second-quarter earnings are expected to have gained from increasing adoption of the fuel cell technology and proper execution of project projects.



It lowered debts via proceeds from an equity offering, which in turn is likely to have helped the company reduce capital servicing costs in the fiscal second quarter.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top and bottom lines is pegged at $19.18 million and a loss of 5 cents per share, respectively. The top- and bottom-line estimates indicate year-over-year growth of 1.6% and 28.6%, respectively.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FuelCell Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, it does not have the required combination, as elaborated below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FuelCell Energy, Inc. price-eps-surprise | FuelCell Energy, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: FuelCell Energy currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are a few stocks from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming releases:



Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. BCEI, Continental Resources, Inc. CLR and Callon Petroleum Company CPE — each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present — have an Earnings ESP of +13.45%, +10.12% and +0.34%, respectively.

