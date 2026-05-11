FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Surges 11.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) shares soared 11.6% in the last trading session to close at $13.7. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 87.5% gain over the past four weeks.

FuelCell Energy shares surged on May 8, 2026, driven by rising investor optimism surrounding the rapidly growing electricity demand from AI-focused data centers. The increasing adoption of artificial intelligence applications is driving massive power consumption at hyperscale data centers, creating opportunities for alternative and reliable energy providers like FuelCell Energy. Investors reacted positively to the company’s expanding fuel-cell solutions business, particularly its newly launched 12.5-megawatt platform designed to support large-scale data center operations.

This fuel cell power plant maker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +68.2%. Revenues are expected to be $41.11 million, up 9.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For FuelCell Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on FCEL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

FuelCell Energy is a member of the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW), finished the last trading session 4.1% higher at $5.62. RNW has returned 13.7% over the past month.

For ReNew Energy Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.21. This represents a change of -310% from what the company reported a year ago. ReNew Energy Global currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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