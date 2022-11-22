FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

FuelCell Energy (FCEL) closed at $3.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.58% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.36% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the fuel cell power plant maker had gained 17.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.44%.

FuelCell Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect FuelCell Energy to post earnings of -$0.07 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $43.41 million, up 211.43% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FuelCell Energy should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.46% lower. FuelCell Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow FCEL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

